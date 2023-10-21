USC pays over Rs5b tax in five years

ISLAMABAD - Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan (USC), a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) working with the govern­ment subsidy grant, has paid more than Rs5 billion tax during a five month period from 2012 to 2016.

“The USC had declared the input tax paid against purchases during the period amounting to Rs5,049,948,999/- and shown in the Sales Tax Re­turns filed,” the corporation said in a news release here on Friday while sharing details a complaint it filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). The complaint contains alleged ‘mal-administration and mis-representation’ by Muhammad Fiaz Hus­sain Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue (DCIR), Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad during a pending appeal filed by the USC related to tax pe­riod from 2012 to 2016 on the following grounds.