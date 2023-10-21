Saturday, October 21, 2023
Vice chairman of EFU recognised with Lifetime Achievement Award

PR
October 21, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Hasanali Abdullah, vice chairman of EFU General Insurance Ltd, has been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP). This prestigious accolade is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the insurance industry and his remarkable leadership qualities.
Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) bestows the Lifetime Achievement Award to individuals who have made extraordinary and long-lasting contributions to the advancement of the insurance sector in Pakistan. The recognition of Hasanali Abdullah’s accomplishments further strengthens EFU General’s position as a leader in the industry and serves as an inspiration to the entire insurance community, motivating them to strive for excellence and make a meaningful impact in their respective roles.

