Walk at GCWU expresses solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

SIALKOT - Government Col­lege Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi de­manded on Friday that Israel’s atrocities against the oppressed Palestin­ians should stop imme­diately. In her address to students and teachers, she urged the world com­munity to use its influ­ence to pressurise Israel for halting large-scale human rights violations and genocide of the op­pressed Palestinian peo­ple. In this regard, a spe­cial walk was organised at the Government Col­lege Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in which a large number of stu­dents, teachers and uni­versity staff participated. Under the leadership of the vice chancellor, the participants in the walk raised slogans against Is­raeli atrocities while ex­pressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestin­ians. Dr Afzal Butt and Dr Yasir Manj said Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians were going on at extreme level. They said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim countries should play their role. They said that the silence of world powers on Israeli atroci­ties was cruel.