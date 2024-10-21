11068 candidates take entry test at US Jamshoro campus in second phase

HYDERABAD - The second phase of the entry test for admission to various bachelor’s degree programmes for the academic year 2025 began at the University of Sindh (US), Jamshoro, on Sunday.

A total of 11068 candidates, including 3390 female students, took the test in the second phase out of as many as 21,809 candidates seeking admission against almost 11,000 seats in 70 disciplines of bachelor’s degree programmes offered by the university.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the test process and personally supervised it. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by various committees for the exam.

Pro-VC SU main campus Prof Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, registrar Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, director admissions Prof Dr Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dr Agha Asad Noor, Dr Nek Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Anila Naz Soomro, Dr Rabia Asma Memon, Dr Tania Mushtaq, PD Ghulam Shabbir Abbasi, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Kiran Sami Memon, Dr Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr Ali Nawaz Siyal, Munawar Rajar, Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Engr. Sajjad Shah, Engr. Murad Shah and others accompanied the VC during his visit. The test started at 10:20 am and lasted 90 minutes.

Separate blocks were set up for the 3390 female candidates at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Department of Media and Communication Studies, Institute of English Language & Literature and Institute of Art & Design.

The 7678 male candidates were accommodated in the Faculty of Arts, Department of Media & Communication Studies, Department of Zoology, M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

During the second phase of the entry test, the candidates represented various districts, which included Dadu 461 candidates including 136 females, Badin 422 candidates including 131 female and Naushehro 95 candidates including 25 female candidates.

Speaking to the media, VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro attributed the smooth, orderly and peaceful holding of the test to the ‘best strategy’ adopted for the major event.