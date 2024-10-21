370 traffic police personnel to be deployed during Pakistan-England cricket match

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) of Rawalpindi have devised a comprehensive traffic plan during the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket match. A total of 370 traffic officers and traffic wardens will be deployed around Rawalpindi Stadium from October 21 to 23. The officers will maintain traffic flow, diverting vehicles to alternative routes when necessary.

The designated parking areas include Shahbaz Sharif Park (motorcycles), Civil Aviation Ground (vehicles) and Degree College Ground (vehicles). CTP has urged the public to cooperate with traffic police and use designated parking areas to avoid inconvenience. By following traffic instructions, citizens can contribute to a smooth and enjoyable experience for all.

CTP has advised the citizens to follow traffic rules, use designated parking, and stay informed through our helpline.

Let’s work together to ensure a hassle-free experience for cricket fans and residents alike, CTP said.

For any guidance, the citizens can reach to City Traffic Police Helpline: 051-9274843.