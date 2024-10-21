77 farmers booked for water theft

FAISALABAD - Police have booked 77 farmers on the charge of water pilferage from the Rakh Branch Canal.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that irrigation officers had filed a complaint at Sahianwala police station, contending that peasants of Chak No.140-RB had altered watercourses and stole water from the Rakh Branch Canal to irrigate their crops and land.

Hence, the police registered separate cases against 77 water pilferers and started an investigation, he added.

Office of textile group gutted

Precious materials in the office of a local textile group were reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the office of Masood Textile situated near Sitara Tower Chowk due to short-circuit. The fire engulfed the surrounding area and burnt precious materials.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with 6 vehicles and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 40-year-old Shehzad Ajmal of Chak No.70-JB was returning home from his dera when unidentified assailants opened fire at him. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused managed to escape on a motorcycle.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing formalities while an investigation is ongoing, he added.