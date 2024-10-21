Ahsan Iqbal envisions $3 trillion economy for Pakistan by 2047

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives expressed optimism that Pakistan's economy will reach an annual volume of $3 trillion by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Speaking at the 'Data Fest 2024' organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), he highlighted the importance of data-driven, knowledge-based economies in today's world.

Iqbal emphasized that data sets, integration, and artificial intelligence are critical for sustainable economic development. He stressed the need for reliable data and continuity in policies to achieve long-term economic growth. The minister also pointed to the potential of Pakistan’s youth to lead the country into a data-driven economic future.

Federal Secretary Owais Manzoor Samra and PBS Chief Statistician Naeemul Zazfar echoed the significance of data science for Pakistan's economic sustainability during the event.