India’s actions on foreign soil can no longer be swept under the rug. For years, Pakistan has raised concerns over India’s covert operations, including the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, which was dismissed by the global community. Now, the same tactics, long utilised in Pakistan, have been exposed on Canadian soil. Canada, backed by the US and other allies, is finally demanding accountability for India’s transgressions.

India’s strategic espionage, recently highlighted by allegations against a former Indian official, reflects the disturbing parallel with Israel’s unchecked policies in Palestine. Much like Israel, India seems to believe it enjoys impunity, creating terror wherever it pleases. This is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of interference, both in Pakistan and now globally. The indictment in the US is a clear signal that India’s covert actions, once ignored, are now receiving the scrutiny they deserve.

It is concerning to witness how international double standards allow countries like Israel to act with impunity. India, emboldened by such leniency, may have assumed that similar tactics would go unnoticed. However, as the global landscape shifts, these nefarious actions are increasingly under the microscope. The precedent set by Israel, allowed to act without consequence, has emboldened others to follow suit. But with growing international backlash, India may soon face the accountability it has long evaded.

The world must now stand united in condemning such transgressions. While this indictment may be one small step toward justice, it serves as a reminder that unchecked impunity only leads to further abuses. India’s actions must be called out, and the global community must no longer turn a blind eye to these blatant violations of international norms.