Monday, October 21, 2024
Attock police arrest 10 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested 10 anti-social elements allegedly involved in drugs smuggling and other crimes. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases under the act. As per details provided by the police, six drug peddlers have been arrested from different areas and more than 12 kg hashish has been recovered from their possession. Those arrested include Shams Rehman r/o Peshawar, Ali Raza r/o Mansar, Farhan r/o Mula Mansoor, Babar Khan r/o Chechian, Javed r/o Hangu and Mujahid r/o Mardan. In another attempt Fatehjang police arrested Kamran r/o Fatehjang for man handling and giving life threats to a Muncipal Committee Officer. Similarly, during two other attempts Basal and Attock police arrested Haroon Siraj involved in cell phones theft. Meanwhile, Basal police arrested Kamran Shah r/o Thatti Syedan for his alleged involvement in manhandling a minor boy and trying to sexually assault him.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

