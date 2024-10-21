Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes third son

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has joyfully welcomed her third son.

Sharing the heartwarming news on Instagram, Bakhtawar expressed her gratitude to Allah for this blessing. While the name of the baby has yet to be announced, she confirmed that he was born on October 20, 2024.

Social media has since been abuzz with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for Bakhtawar and her family.

Bakhtawar married Mahmood Chaudhry on January 31, 2021. The couple now has three sons, with their eldest, Mir Haqeem Mahmood Chaudhry, born on October 11, 2021, and their second, Mir Sajaawal Mahmood Chaudhry, born on October 5, 2022.

