If Charles Martel had not managed to repel the Muslim forces on that fateful day, historian Edward Gibbon speculated that “perhaps the interpretation of the Quran would now be taught in the schools of Oxford.” The Battle of Tours, fought on 10 October 731 AD, marked a pivotal moment in the political history of Islam and Christianity when Muslim advances into Europe were halted just 200 kilometers south of Paris. The Muslim army, comprising 20,000 soldiers from Arabian, Berber, and Andalusian regiments under the command of Abdur Rehman Al-Ghafiqi, faced 30,000 Franks led by Charles Martel along the banks of the river Loire.

By early autumn, the Muslims had already captured the provinces of Septimania and Aquitaine in earlier campaigns. Cities such as Narbonne, Toulouse, and Bordeaux were under Muslim rule, setting the stage for a march on Paris. The only obstacle was Charles Martel.

For seven days, both armies remained encamped, engaging in minor skirmishes. On the morning of 10 October, the Muslim cavalry launched an assault on the defensive squares formed by the Franks. Repeated cavalry charges were repelled, resulting in significant losses for the Muslim army. The Franks managed to disrupt the Muslim supply lines, looting their base camp, which held women, supplies, and war booty. Many Muslim soldiers turned back to protect the camp. In the ensuing confusion, Abdur Rehman was killed, leaving the army leaderless. The day ended in a defeat for the Muslims, marking the furthest extent of early Islamic expansion into Europe.

Within a century of the Prophet Muhammad’s death, the banner of Islam stretched from the Indus to the Loire, from Multan to Bordeaux, and from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. Ancient civilizations bowed to the new religion, and the call to prayer echoed across much of the known world. This immense success was achieved through unwavering faith, determination, and fearlessness—qualities sorely needed today.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.