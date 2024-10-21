Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal to depart for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment

Bilawal to depart for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment
NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto is likely to depart for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Dubai today following the approval of the constitutional amendment. The Chairman of the Pakistan  People’s Party (PPP) is expected to meet his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto, during his visit. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Dubai for a few days, as per sources. His trip was previously delayed due to the ongoing work on the constitutional amendment. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his scheduled visit to Samoa.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024