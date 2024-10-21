Bilawal to depart for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto is likely to depart for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Dubai today following the approval of the constitutional amendment. The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expected to meet his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto, during his visit. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Dubai for a few days, as per sources. His trip was previously delayed due to the ongoing work on the constitutional amendment. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his scheduled visit to Samoa.