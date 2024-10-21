Monday, October 21, 2024
BJP leader's son marries Pakistani bride in online nikkah

Web Monitoring Desk
2:11 PM | October 21, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

 In a rare cross-border union, Mohammad Abbas Haider, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tahseen Shahid, tied the knot with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore, Pakistan, in an online nikkah ceremony on Friday night, according to Indian media reports.

The wedding, arranged by Haider’s father, was conducted virtually due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, which prevented Haider from securing a visa to visit Pakistan.

Additionally, the bride’s mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, was critically ill and hospitalized, further prompting both families to opt for the online ceremony.

The ceremony was held at an imambargah in Uttar Pradesh, where the groom's family gathered in person, while Zahra's family joined remotely from Lahore. Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan officiated the nikah, emphasizing that Islamic law permits online ceremonies as long as the bride consents and both families are represented by religious leaders.

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Brijesh Singh Prishu was among the notable guests who attended the event.

Man arrested for killing four family members

