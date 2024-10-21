Bushra Bibi’s daughters seek court permission to visit mother in Adiala Jail

Daughters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, have approached the court seeking permission to meet their mother, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

The petition was filed through Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry before Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, who has summoned a response from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail by tomorrow (Tuesday).

In the petition, the daughters stated that they have been unable to meet their mother for the past three weeks and claimed that Bushra Bibi is being unjustly imprisoned and deprived of her basic rights. They emphasized that families have the right to visit their loved ones in prison on a weekly basis, and the denial of these visits is a violation of fundamental rights.

The petitioners further urged the court to intervene and arrange for the meeting at the earliest possible time, arguing that the government has unjustly denied them access to their mother.

In response, the court issued a notice to the jail authorities and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.