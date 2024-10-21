Challengers, Conquerors stay unbeaten in U19 Women’s T20 Tournament

LAHORE - Challengers and Conquerors continued their unbeaten run in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024, securing victories in their fourth-round matches at the LCCA Ground on Sunday. Aleesa Mukhtiar’s impressive three-wicket haul helped Challengers defeat Invincibles by 28 runs, while Komal Khan’s commanding 97 powered Conquerors to a massive 98-run win over Stars. In the first match, Challengers batted first and posted a total of 96-5 in their 20 overs. Esha Tir Razia top-scored with a gritty 20 off 25 balls, including three boundaries. Invincibles, in response, were bowled out for just 68 in 18.3 overs, with Aleesa Mukhtiar leading the bowling attack, taking 3-13. Aqsa Bibi and Hadia Mina also contributed with two wickets each, ensuring a comfortable win for Challengers.In the second match, Conquerors displayed their batting dominance, scoring an imposing 168-6 in 20 overs. Komal Khan starred with the bat, smashing 97 runs off 59 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes. Despite efforts from Stars’ bowlers, Mahnoor Zaib and Memoona Khalid, who took two wickets each, Stars struggled in their chase. They could only manage 70 for nine in their allotted 20 overs, with Fizza Faiz being the only batter to reach double figures, scoring 19. Minahil Javaid was the standout bowler for Conquerors, taking 3-15, while Fatima Khan and Samiya Afsar claimed two wickets each.