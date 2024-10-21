Coalition effectively neutralised Opp: JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the ruling coalition had effectively neutralised the opposition to the 26th constitutional amendment.

“Overall, we have broken the fangs of the black snake concerning the constitutional amendment,” remarked Fazlur Rehman while talking to the media alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan here yesterday.

The JUI-F chief expressed his support for the PTI’s decision to abstain from voting due to the alleged mistreatment of its members, stating, “If PTI is not participating in the vote because of violence against its members, I stand with them.”

He also extended his gratitude to PTI for their cooperation, adding, “We have worked together with great effort, but we cannot impose decisions on any party.” Commenting further on the constitutional amendment, he emphasised that it should not be tied to specific judges or individuals, saying, “It’s not just about seniority; fitness also plays a significant role.” After the passage of the Constitutional Amendment, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that this passage was the result of a month-long struggle. He said that there was a significant difference between the earlier and final drafts of the Amendment. He was of the view that consensus had been reached through dialogue in the amendment.

He explained that the objective of the Amendment was to strengthen the Constitution and the legal framework