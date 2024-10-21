Consensus on constitutional amendments is a good step: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab’s Minister of Information, Azma Bukhari, said that while consensus on constitutional amendments is a good step, discussing it with PTI was a waste of time.

Sarcastically referring Imran Khan as “Mahatma” she said when PTI’s delegation went to discuss the amendments, the Mahatma spent 45 minutes complaining about his personal grievances.

The person who once threatened to cut off others’ air conditioning is now lamenting the shutdown of his own TV. Even PTI’s members are frustrated with the anti-state activities of their party’s founder. She further stated that the country’s administrative and state affairs are governed by the constitution and laws made by the Parliament.

No other institution has the right to interpret the constitution as it pleases. Judicial reforms have become essential in the present era, and the establishment of a constitutional court is being carried out in line with the Charter of Democracy.

The Minister added that the constitutional amendments are in line with the Charter of Democracy agreed upon by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto. PTI’s founder is seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) in exchange for constitutional amendments, which he won’t get.

Even after a year in jail, Fitna Khan’s mindset remains that of a leader of a disruptive group. The same defectors who helped him become Prime Minister are now being labeled as traitors by him, which is shameful. Revolutions don’t happen by drinking coconut and beetroot juice in jail. She further stated that PTI’s founder wants another event like May 9 to occur in the country, but they will not allow it. The Supreme Court’s role is not just to issue rulings but also to offer clarifications.