Crackdown on unlicensed motorcyclists intensified

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  CTO Lahore Amara Athar has ordered a major crackdown against unlicensed motorcyclists. The procedure and acquisition of the driving licence was made very easy, however, a large number of motorcyclists are still roaming the roads without a licence. She has ordered heavy fines for motorcyclists without licence and impounding of motorcycles in police stations. In a statement, Amara Athar said that the motorcycles will be returned only after the licence is issued, adding a fine of Rs2000 is for driving without a licence while the fee for a licence is only  Rs930. She said that there are 36 driving licence testing centers in Lahore, adding licence services have been provided to more than 200,000 citizens this month.

