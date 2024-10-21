Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dialogue is not PTI’s politics, says Rana Sanaullah

Dialogue is not PTI’s politics, says Rana Sanaullah
NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the dialogue is not the style of the PTI’s politics. “It is my considered opinion that the PTI could not be convinced, creating consensus or holding dialogue is not the PTI’s type of politics,” special assistant to the PM on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah said.

“They will do, what they are doing for the last 10 years,” PML-N veteran said. “They are talking something else over there and pretending that they are consulting,” he said. “I pray for the success of Maulana (Fazlur Rehman), they are tricking with him,” Sanaullah said. Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, called for more time to review the proposed legislation. Sources close to the development revealed that the JUI-F has expressed concerns about rushing through the amendments without enough consultation and suggested the government not to take any hasty decision. During a meeting, the final draft of the amendment was presented to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, suggested that more time is needed to discuss the implications of the changes. It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Political Committee has announced that it will boycott the voting process for constitutional amendments in both houses. According to the official statement, the committee has also decided to protest against PTI members of the National Assembly and Senate who participate in the voting process.

Punjab govt extends ban on prisoner visits at Adiala Jail

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024