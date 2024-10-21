Monday, October 21, 2024
Dialysis machine to start soon at Ghalanai Hospital

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mohmand  -  Medical Superintendent Dr Hayat Afridi announced that the Medical, Surgical, and Children wards are fully functional at the District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai, and a dialysis machine will start operating next week under the Sehat card.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Afridi highlighted the shortage of female nurses, with seven promoted to BPS-14, leaving six posts vacant. He also noted the absence of specialists in several departments, including cardiology, orthopedics, and gynecology.

Dr Afridi said that while some specialists were temporarily sent by the provincial government, they were often transferred elsewhere. He added that a bio-chemistry machine has been installed, with laboratory tests now offered at 50% rates.

The hospital, established in 1977, has seen significant progress, with over 22,000 emergency patients treated, 1,785 deliveries handled, and thousands of general surgical procedures conducted. Despite challenges, Dr Afridi credited the hospital staff for their dedication.

