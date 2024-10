PESHAWAR - The district administration, under Section 144, has imposed a ban on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in vehicles due to safety concerns and the illegality of such installations.

A notification issued on Sunday stated that the use of LPG cylinders in both private and commercial vehicles is prohibited as it poses a significant threat to human lives. This ban will remain in effect for thirty days, and violators will face legal action under Section 188.