The recent recovery of Rs700 million by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in its crackdown against sales tax fraud is an action worth commending. For too long, tax evasion and fraudulent practices have undermined Pakistan’s financial system, with certain groups wilfully exploiting loopholes while the middle class shoulders the tax burden. This decisive step by the FBR signals a much-needed shift towards accountability, and it’s time we see more of this approach.

It’s refreshing to see the FBR pursue those who have long evaded taxes rather than resorting to adding more taxes onto the already overburdened middle-class professionals. These individuals, who are already contributing significant portions of their incomes to the exchequer, are often left wondering why they must continue to pay more, while the corrupt evade justice. The crackdown on fraudulent entities shows that the real issue has always been systematic evasion, not a lack of willingness from citizens to contribute to the state.

Let us not forget the hollow threats and boycotts made by certain sectors when initially faced with calls for greater transparency. These actions now appear to have been little more than attempts to conceal deeply ingrained corruption. The FBR’s crackdown not only exposes these practices but also serves as a reminder that such deceit will no longer be tolerated.

We hope that this momentum will be sustained. Continued efforts on these lines will ensure that financial processes in Pakistan are streamlined, and that tax evasion becomes a thing of the past. The FBR’s actions deserve recognition, and the path they’ve taken should serve as a blueprint for future reforms in our tax system. This is the way forward for a more equitable financial system.