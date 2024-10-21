FIA arrests man outside US consulate in Karachi for visa fraud

KARACHI - In a significant operation, the FIA has arrested a resident of Lahore outside the in Karachi for attempting to obtain a US visa using forged documents linked to a cricket club. The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly seeking a visa based on these fraudulent documents when authorities intervened. According to sources, the individual had acquired the fake paperwork from an agent named Sajjad, for which he settled matters for a sum of 32,000 UAE dirhams, equivalent to approximately 450,000 Pakistani rupees. Upon questioning, the accused failed to provide satisfactory responses regarding the legitimacy of the documents he presented.

The FIA’s swift action underscores the agency’s commitment to combating visa fraud and ensuring the integrity of the visa application process.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the agent and any potential network involved in such fraudulent activities.