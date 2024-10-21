Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five detained PTI workers for violating Section 144 released by court

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A judicial magistrate discharged five detained workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in a case pertaining to holding a protest demonstration despite a ban on rallies in the city under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code. Police had rounded up Suleman, Farhan, Wahid, Johan Ali and Ali Naeemuddin on Oct 18 near the Empress Market in Saddar during a protest demonstration for release of party founder Imran Khan. The activists were booked for violating the ban imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC. The investigating officer of the case produced the suspects before the court and asserted that they had committed an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code. A judicial magistrate (South) noted that as provided in Section 195 of CrPC, a magistrate cannot take cognizance of case lodged under Section 188 of the PPC unless the officer concerned or his superior filed a complaint.

SC to resume hearing in PTI’s review petition on intra-party elections today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024