Free medical camp held at SBBWU

Peshawar - A free general medical camp was organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, under the auspices of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) in collaboration with XI Corps and Lady Reading Hospital.

The camp featured ten specialists, including medical specialists, a skin specialist, a gynecologist, an ENT specialist, a chest specialist, dental surgeons, a children’s specialist, a psychiatrist, and a nutritionist, who conducted free examinations for people from over 15 villages surrounding the university.

During the camp, diabetes and blood diagnostic tests were also conducted at no charge, and free medicines were provided to all patients. The wife of the Corps Commander Peshawar visited the camp to encourage the morale of the doctors who volunteered their services.

PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi, Patron-in-Chief Dr. Fatima Shaheen, and SBBWU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed (TI) were present at the event.

In his address, Bilal Sethi stated that his organization had been serving the poor and needy for eight years.

He emphasized that PDF encourages youth engagement in positive activities and will continue its mission to support the underprivileged with dedication.

SBBWU VC Dr. Safia Ahmed (TI) remarked that organizing the medical camp has taught her students that serving the community is the primary goal of their lives.