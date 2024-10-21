Gilgit-Baltistan seeks PLRA help to digitise its land records

LAHORE - The Gilgit-Baltistan territory has sought assistance of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) to digitise its land records. The land records in four districts of Gilgit-Baltistan would be computerised and integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) maps. This initiative aims to create a standardised, unified and integrated land administration system. The reforms will enhance the accessibility and security of land records for the public and provide essential data for government projects at various levels.

PLRA experts, drawing on their prior experience, have begun developing a land record computerisation project for Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing the initial documentation, both parties collaborated to devise an implementation strategy for the project. Recently, the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approved computerisation of land records under the Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI). To carry out the project, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, led by the Gilgit-Baltistan Board of Revenue and overseen by the PLRA.