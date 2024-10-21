Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gilgit-Baltistan seeks PLRA help to digitise its land records

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Gilgit-Baltistan territory has sought assistance of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) to digitise its land records.  The land records in four districts of Gilgit-Baltistan would be computerised and integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) maps. This initiative aims to create a standardised, unified and integrated land administration system. The reforms will enhance the accessibility and security of land records for the public and provide essential data for government projects at various levels.

PLRA experts, drawing on their prior experience, have begun developing a land record computerisation project for Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing the initial documentation, both parties collaborated to devise an implementation strategy for the project. Recently, the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approved computerisation of land records under the Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI). To carry out the project, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, led by the Gilgit-Baltistan Board of Revenue and overseen by the PLRA.

NLC acquires 500 high-powered trucks to boost regional connectivity

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024