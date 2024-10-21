Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hazrat Moj Darya’s Urs starts

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The 462nd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Moj Darya Bukhari started Sunday under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. Auqaf Secretary Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the three-day Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chadar on the shrine of the saint. Deputy Director Administration Asif Ijaz , Administrator Lahore (West) Zone Ayaz Ahmed Lashari and a large number of pilgrims were also present in the opening ceremony, besides the chairman, members of the religious affairs committee. Special dua was offered for the development, progress and stability of the country. The Urs celebrations will conclude on Tuesday night with a collective prayer.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024