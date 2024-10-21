ICJ criticizes 26th Constitutional Amendment as threat to judicial independence

The (ICJ) has condemned the 26th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan, calling it a setback for judicial independence, the rule of law, and human rights protection.

In a statement, ICJ Secretary General Santiago Canton expressed concern over the increased political influence on judicial appointments and administration, warning that the amendment undermines the judiciary's ability to function independently.

The ICJ criticized the secretive passage of the amendment, stating it violates both Pakistan's Constitution and international law, particularly Article 14 of the ICCPR.