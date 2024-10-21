IHC summons Islamabad IG over PTI lawyer Intazar Panjutha’s disappearance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police in his personal capacity tomorrow, as part of the ongoing case regarding the disappearance of PTI lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

During a hearing presided over by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the court expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case. Justice Farooq also demanded a detailed report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on efforts to recover Panjutha.

When asked about updates, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that while they had received footage and photographs, there had been no significant breakthroughs in the case.

The Station House Officer (SHO) briefed the court that two front images of a vehicle seen at 5:02 a.m. had been handed over, but further progress had been hindered due to defective cameras in the area. Investigations at Kala Chitta Airport had also yielded no results.

Justice Farooq emphasized that the onus of investigation lay with the authorities, not the complainants. Addressing the IB officer present, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the agency's handling of the case, urging prompt action.

“It’s enough now, do something. Ten days have passed. The kidnapped person must be recovered and presented in court tomorrow along with the IG,” Justice Farooq remarked.

The court also criticized the IB for not submitting a timely report, ordering it to be attached to the case files by the end of the day.

Advocate Riasat Ali Azad highlighted the urgency of the situation, pointing out that the disappearance of a lawyer involved in such a critical case added to the severity of the ordeal.

In response, Justice Farooq reiterated the court’s commitment to resolving the matter, which led to the summoning of the Islamabad IG and further adjournment of the hearing until tomorrow.