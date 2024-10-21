Int’l Chefs Day celebrated at Muzaffarabad PC Hotel

Muzaffarabad - On the occasion of International Chefs Day, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad hosted a vibrant celebration with a variety of activities involving the entire kitchen team. Chefs and members from other departments enthusiastically participated, showcasing teamwork and culinary skills. Mr Aamir Ayyub, Hotel Manager of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, commended the kitchen team, especially the chefs, for their dedication and creativity in delivering culinary masterpieces to guests on a daily basis. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, adding a sweet touch to the celebration.

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, renowned as the crown jewel of the city, is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. Spread over 226 kanals of elevated land, the resort offers stunning, unobstructed views of Muzaffarabad city, the flowing rivers, and majestic mountain ranges that stretch to Makra Top and Pir Chinasi. Known as one of Pakistan's most beautiful resorts, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad continues to be a favourite destination for those seeking both luxury and natural beauty.