Int’l Day of Air Traffic Controllers observed

ISLAMABAD - Sunday marks the celebration of International Day of Air Traffic Controllers, recognizing the vital role these professionals play in ensuring air travel safety. In Pakistan, air traffic controllers are responsible for guiding hundreds of flights for safe takeoffs, landings, and the navigation of aircraft through the country’s airspace. Air traffic controllers are essential to the aerospace industry, safeguarding millions of lives daily by ensuring the safe travel of aircraft on designated routes. Their duties extend beyond domestic flights, as they also guide numerous international flights passing through Pakistan.

The celebration underscores the crucial importance of air traffic controllers in the aviation sector. Asif Rasool, President of the Pakistan Air Traffic Controllers Guild, highlighted their expertise in ensuring both domestic and international flights operate safely, underscoring their critical role in protecting lives in the skies.