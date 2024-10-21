Monday, October 21, 2024
Islamabad court moves to declare KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur absconder

12:18 PM | October 21, 2024
Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court has initiated proceedings to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur an absconder in connection with the long march vandalism case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing, which involved several PTI leaders. PTI lawyers, including Sardar Masroof, represented the defendants in court. The court also accepted an application for exemption from appearance submitted by Faisal Javed.

As a result, the court adjourned the hearing until November 21.

It is noteworthy that the court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

