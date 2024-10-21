Islamic body hails Xinjiang’s stability, development

urumqi - A top Islamic body yesterday appreciated China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stability and development.

A 32-member delegation, including representatives of multiple countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and officials of the OIC General Secretariat, visited northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the invitation of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegates toured cities like Turpan, Hami and the regional capital Urumqi, expressing their admiration for the social stability, harmony and collaborative development among the region’s diverse ethnic groups.

The delegates emphasized the potential for collaboration in counter-terrorism, development and combating misinformation, underscoring the importance of international unity in the fight against terrorism.

After visiting an exhibition on counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang, Boubacar Gouro Diall, Mali’s representative to the OIC, stressed the importance of the shared global fight against terrorism.

He noted that countries must unite to combat this threat while cautioning that some countries covertly instigate terrorism to undermine the stability of others and seize their resources.

The Malian diplomat said that China is not the sole victim of misinformation and called for greater international cooperation to counter false narratives.

Coulibaly Drissa, Cote d’Ivoire’s representative to OIC, stressed that social stability is crucial for sustained development. “Social stability is very important everywhere in the world. Only with social stability can we promote global peace.”

Tourists visit the ancient city of Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

The delegation also visited local mosques and Islamic institutes, with Tajikistan’s OIC representative, Akram Karimi, hailing the Chinese government’s commitment to protecting human rights and ensuring religious freedom. He praised the efforts to preserve the cultural traditions and heritage of Xinjiang’s ethnic minorities.

During visits to local e-commerce enterprises and solar energy facilities, many representatives expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation with Xinjiang.

Cameroonian diplomat Dewa Moustafa emphasized the potential for collaboration in the energy sector, particularly given his country’s rich solar resources.

“The northern region of Cameroon also has abundant solar energy resources, but they are not being effectively utilized, leading to a power shortage. I hope my country can collaborate with the local government of Xinjiang in the energy sector,” Moustafa said.

Hani Abdulwhab M. Kashif, Saudi Arabia’s deputy OIC representative, lauded Xinjiang’s achievements, calling them a source of pride not only for China but also for its friends.

He underscored the importance of increased interaction to present a more accurate picture of Xinjiang to the world.

Many delegates, including Naser Kamali Dolat Abadi, Iran’s acting representative to the OIC, have visited Xinjiang more than once and expressed their admiration for the positive atmosphere among local residents striving for a better life.

Xinjiang is experiencing rapid development, with diverse ethnic groups preserving their unique cultures while enjoying a high quality of life, the Iranian diplomat said.