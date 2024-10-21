Japan, UK, Italy agree to step up development of next-generation fighter jet

The defense ministers of Japan, Britain and Italy have agreed to fast-track the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, according to Japanese media.

During a meeting Saturday in the Italian city of Naples, they confirmed plans to finalize the first public-private contract by next year, aiming to deploy the aircraft by 2035, Kyodo News cited Japan's Defense Ministry as saying.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani along with his British and Italian counterparts John Healey and Guido Crosetto discussed the project on the sidelines of the G7’s first-ever ministerial meeting in the field of defense, Kyodo reported.

Nakatani also announced plans to appoint Masami Oka, former vice minister of defense for international affairs, to lead the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a collaboration between the UK, Italy and Japan aimed at creating the new generation of fighter aircraft.

The GCAP International Government Organization, or GIGO, is expected to be established in Britain later this year to oversee the aircraft's development.