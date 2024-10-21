JI calls 26th Constitutional Amendment a threat to democracy, judiciary

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has criticized the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed by Parliament, calling it a continuation of the 'dark chapter' in the nation's democracy and judiciary.

JI leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed concern on Monday, stating that while the Chief Justice of Pakistan used to be appointed based on merit, the recent amendment transfers this authority to the Parliament.

He lamented that "the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has undermined the essence of the Constitution," referring to the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), in the legislative process.

Naeem further alleged that over half of the members of Parliament did not secure their seats through fair elections.

The federal government successfully garnered the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment early Monday morning, following its approval by the Senate.

The amendment introduces reforms related to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the formation of constitutional benches with equal provincial representation.

President Asif Ali Zardari, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, signed the amendment into law on Monday, following its approval by both houses of Parliament. After the President’s approval, the amendment was promptly included in the 1973 Constitution through a gazette notification.