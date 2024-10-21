KCCL Sports Festival 2024 to be organized in Kohat

Kohat - Kohat Cement Company Limited (KCCL) has announced the KCCL Sports Festival 2024, set to take place at the Kohat Sports Complex. The festival will feature various sports, including Tap Ball Cricket, Hard Ball Cricket, and a football league, with over 110 teams expected to participate, showcasing local talent.

A formal function was held on Sunday at the Kohat Sports Complex, attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram.

During the event, KCCL’s CSR Head Ijaz Hussain presented a cheque for Rs. 1.5 million to District Sports Officer Kohat Zeeshan for the sports festival.

The guests also distributed 100 cricket kits to local players, donated by Saad Afridi of Kohat and Irfan Bangash of Parachinar, owners of the Perth Phantoms franchise in Australia, demonstrating their commitment to promoting cricket in the region.

Saad Afridi and Irfan Bangash also announced a Free T-10 Cricket League for the Kohat Division, emphasizing their dedication to fostering grassroots cricket and encouraging youth participation.

Minister Aftab Alam welcomed the efforts of the Australian franchise owners and assured the government’s full support for the promotion of all sports, including cricket, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.