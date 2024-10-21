Kiwis clinch first Women’s T20 World Cup with 32-run win over South Africa

DUBAI - New Zealand claimed their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with a convincing 32-run victory over South Africa in the final held in Dubai. Chasing 159, the Proteas were restricted to 126 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling short despite a promising start by captain Laura Wolvaardt. Wolvaardt led from the front, scoring a team-high 33 off 27 balls, including five boundaries, but her dismissal triggered a collapse as wickets fell regularly. Tazmin Brits, who opened alongside Wolvaardt, contributed 17 before being dismissed in the sixth over by Fran Jonas. Following Wolvaardt’s departure, the middle order crumbled. Anneke Bosch was dismissed for 9 in the 10th over, while other key players like Marizanne Kapp (8), Nadine de Klerk (6), Chloe Tryon (14), Sune Luus (8), Annerie Dercksen (10), and Sinalo Jafta (6) were unable to make significant contributions. New Zealand’s bowlers dominated the match, with Jonas, Kerr, and others executing their plans effectively. The final overs saw Nonkululeko Mlaba (4*) and Ayabonga Khaka (4*) at the crease, but they were unable to chase down the target, leaving South Africa 32 runs short.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl. New Zealand’s innings started with Suzie Bates and Georgia Pimmer opening the batting. Bates top-scored with 32 off 31 balls, while Pimmer struggled to get going, managing only 9 before being dismissed in the second over by Ayabonga Khaka. Captain Sophie Devine’s stay at the crease was brief, contributing just 6 runs before falling lbw to Nadine de Klerk. All-rounder Brooke Halliday stabilized the innings with a valuable 38 off 28 balls, while Amelia Kerr added 43 off 34, propelling New Zealand to a competitive total of 158-5. South Africa’s bowlers performed admirably, with Nonkululeko Mlaba leading the attack by taking two key wickets, while Khaka, Tryon, and de Klerk claimed one wicket each. However, the target proved too steep for the Proteas, allowing New Zealand to secure their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title. Amelia Kerr was named player of the match and player of the tournament in New Zealand’s Women’s T20 World Cup win. Reflecting on the victory, she said: “I’m speechless and stoked to get the win after everything this team has been through. It’s a dream come true. The wicket slowed down a bit, which worked in our favor bowling second. Brooke’s outstanding contribution took the pressure off me, and the team’s belief got us over the line.” She also praised her bowling unit, saying, “The spin group has been exceptional, and I’ve never enjoyed bowling as much. Taking big wickets in key moments is what I strive for.”

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN 158/5 (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-31) beat South Africa Women 126/9 (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Tazmin Brits 17; Amelia Kerr 3-24, Rosemary Mair 3-25) by 32 runs.