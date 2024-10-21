Kiwis end 36-year-wait with 8-wicket victory over India

BENGALURU - New Zealand sealed their first test win in India since 1988 after chasing down a tricky target in hostile conditions to overcome the hosts by eight wickets on the final day of the first test on Sunday. After dismissing India for their lowest home total of 46 and making 402 in reply, New Zealand bowled out Rohit Sharma’s side for 462 in the second innings to lay the platform for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) remained calm in the pressure storm after the loss of two early wickets to help New Zealand score the 107 needed, earning their team only a third win on Indian soil in 69 years.

That New Zealand achieved the famous result in the absence of injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson was credit to their belief, as they became only the third team after England and Australia to beat India at home since 2013.

Pace bowlers Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke claimed a combined 15 wickets in the match. “It was extremely difficult,” said new captain Tom Latham, who took the role permanently after Tim Southee stepped down following their 2-0 def`eat in Sri Lanka last month.

“There have been a lot of teams that have come here over a long period of time. It was 36 years ago that we last won here so it’s a really special feeling to be in this position.

“The work we did in the first and second innings with the ball and bat really set the game up for us. It’s a proud moment for this group and one we’ll celebrate.”