KPT 7th National Men’s Softball C’ship begins on 23rd in Karachi

LAHORE - The KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship, organized by the Softball Federation of Pakistan, is set to take place from October 23 to 25 at the KPT Football Stadium, Karachi. The championship is hosted by the Sindh Softball Association, with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) as the title sponsor. The event is further supported by the Sindh Sports Department, Dr. Essa Laboratory, and Combaxx Sports. Dr. Farhan Essa will serve as the chairman of the organizing committee, M Zeeshan Merchant Secretary, and Muhammad Nasir as Director. Teams from Army, Wapda, Police, KPK, Balochistan, and hosts Sindh will compete in the championship. The managers’ meeting for all participating teams will be held on Oct 22 to finalize preparations for the event. Speaking at a recent meeting to review the event arrangements, Patron of SFP Ronak Lakhani said: “The Men’s National Championship will play a crucial role in promoting and advancing softball across the country, providing a platform for young talent to showcase their skills at the national level. Events like these foster healthy competition, unity, and camaraderie among the players.”

SFP President Asif Azeem said: “We are immensely grateful to KPT, the Sindh Sports Department, and other sponsors for their invaluable support. This championship serves as an excellent platform for players to shine and potentially earn a spot in the national team.”

As the host, Dr. Farhan Essa, President of Sindh Softball Association, assured that every effort will be made to create a conducive environment for both players and officials. “Our priority is to provide an ideal atmosphere for the participants, with excellent arrangements for accommodation, food, and travel.”