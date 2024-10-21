Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kylian Mbappe to start against Celta Vigo amid rape investigation allegations in Sweden

Kylian Mbappe to start against Celta Vigo amid rape investigation allegations in Sweden
M Zawar
3:14 PM | October 21, 2024
Sports

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is set to start in Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, despite being under investigation for an alleged rape during a visit to Sweden.

 The 25-year-old French striker, who called the allegations "fake news," has denied them, and his lawyer plans to sue for libel.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed the investigation but did not name Mbappe. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in the player's mental state, saying Mbappe remains focused and eager to help the team after returning from injury.

Mbappe, who joined Madrid from PSG this summer, has scored five goals in seven La Liga matches so far.

Madrid, currently second in the league, trails Barcelona by three points ahead of their weekend fixtures.

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024