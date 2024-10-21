Kylian Mbappe to start against Celta Vigo amid rape investigation allegations in Sweden

Real Madrid star is set to start in Saturday's La Liga clash against , despite being under investigation for an alleged rape during a visit to Sweden.

The 25-year-old French striker, who called the allegations "fake news," has denied them, and his lawyer plans to sue for libel.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed the investigation but did not name Mbappe. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in the player's mental state, saying Mbappe remains focused and eager to help the team after returning from injury.

Mbappe, who joined Madrid from PSG this summer, has scored five goals in seven La Liga matches so far.

Madrid, currently second in the league, trails Barcelona by three points ahead of their weekend fixtures.