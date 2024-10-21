Lahore Qalandars completes PDP trials with over 12,000 participants

LAHORE - The Lahore Qalandars has successfully completed their Player Development Program (PDP) trials held at the Qalandars-UOL High-Performance Centre, University of Lahore. The trials attracted an overwhelming response, with over 12,000 aspiring cricketers from diverse backgrounds vying for a chance to secure a spot in the prestigious program. Throughout the day-long trials, participants showcased their skills across various disciplines, including batting, bowling, and wicketkeeping, under rigorous evaluation. The comprehensive trials aimed to identify and nurture future cricketing stars for Lahore Qalandars.

The trials were overseen by PDP’s role model and fast-bowling sensation Haris Rauf, alongside Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Afridi, star batter Fakhar Zaman, and a senior coaching team. Their involvement not only inspired the young participants but also ensured that each player’s potential was thoroughly assessed.

Punjab Sports Minister Mr. Faisal Ayub Khokhar graced the event, showing his support for grassroots cricket development. He was joined by Lahore Qalandars’ Owner and CEO, Mr. Atif Rana, and Chairman of the University of Lahore, Mr. Awais Raoof, further emphasizing the importance of collaboration in promoting youth cricket.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, expressed his excitement at the tremendous turnout, stating, “Every time we announce our PDP trials, thousands of young cricketers trust our system and come forward to showcase their skills. Our nine-year journey has been marked by steady progress, and I’m deeply grateful to all the stakeholders for their continued support. We are committed to nurturing talent and helping these young athletes dream big with us. Through this program, we aim to shape tomorrow’s champions, both on and off the field.”

Punjab Sports Minister Mr. Faisal Ayub Khokhar added, “The passion and energy displayed by these young players are truly remarkable. Their dream of one day representing Pakistan aligns perfectly with the opportunities provided by Lahore Qalandars and the University of Lahore. This collaboration ensures that young cricketers not only pursue their sports ambitions but also secure their academic futures.”

The selected players will be announced today (Monday) and will have the opportunity to advance their cricketing careers under the mentorship of seasoned professionals.