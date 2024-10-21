Monday, October 21, 2024
Lahore remains most polluted city despite holiday

NEWS WIRE
October 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Air pollution in Lahore has not decreased, and the city continues to hold the top position for pollution levels worldwide even on a holiday Sunday.

The average smog level in the city has been recorded at 409, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Burki Road area reaching 593, 451 in the DHA area, and 416 in the Thokar Niaz Beg area. According to the Meteorological Department, today’s minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind speed in the city has been recorded at 10 kilometers per hour.

