October 21, 2024
Lawmakers praise Maulana's role in securing consensus on key bill

11:29 AM | October 21, 2024
In the National Assembly, parliamentarians from both government and opposition benches commended JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his pivotal role in fostering consensus on the recently tabled bill.

Bilawal Bhutto was the first to speak, acknowledging Maulana’s political wisdom and crediting him for uniting diverse political voices. He remarked, “The only politician I hold in high regard after my father is Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” and emphasized that the bill’s passage was a triumph for democracy and unity in a time of political polarization.

Opposition leader Umer Ayub echoed similar sentiments, praising Maulana as a sincere leader who worked tirelessly to address their concerns during the bill's drafting.

Khawaja Asif also highlighted the JUI-F chief's efforts in building consensus, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to both Bilawal and Maulana for their sincere work, expressing regret that PTI did not participate in the process.

In his own address, Maulana Fazlur Rehman humorously remarked, “My speech today is for appreciation, not for criticism.”

