Lawyers stage protest demonstration against detention of colleague, family members

HYDERABAD - A group of lawyers staged a demonstration after boycotting court proceedings in protest against disappearance of a senior lawyer and leader of Democratic Lawyers Forum, his son and nephew. They urged DIG and SSP of Hyderabad to take action against the policemen, who picked up Sattar Sarki, his son Sajid Sarki and nephew Irfan Sarki on Oct 16, and warned if police did not take any action, lawyers community would launch a protest campaign and also file a petition in court. Earlier, speaking at a news briefing in the court, Hyderabad District Bar Association president Ziauddin and the victim Sattar Sarki alleged that SHO of Naseem Nagar, in-charge of CIA Hyderabad and Matiari police had detained Sattar, his son and nephew at Abdullah Centre at the behest of Sindh ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Zia Lanjar.

They were tortured and then released at 4am on Oct 17 near CIA Centre Hyderabad following protest by lawyers. The lawyer’s house was also raided and family members were harassed, they said, adding it was unacceptable as they were law abiding citizens and they knew their rights.