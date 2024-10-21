LG by-polls held in 17 KP districts

PESHAWAR - By-polls in 53 village and neighbourhood councils in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were held on Sunday. The Election Commission of Pakistan had established a four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres to register and resolve public complaints. According to the ECP spokesperson, complainants could file their concerns regarding LG by-elections through email at complaints@ecp.gov.pk besides

availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 051-111-327-000 for their convenience.

The control centre was equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social and electronic media. Moreover, complaints could be lodged via fax at 051-9204404. As many as 260 polling stations had been established to conduct free, fair and transparent elections while CCTV cameras had been installed in the most sensitive polling stations. Strict security measures had been put in place to ensure law and order situation during the by-elections.