Local bands thrive during wedding season in KP

PESHAWAR - As the vibrant wedding season unfolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local musical bands are experiencing a resurgence, reinvigorating traditional celebrations and enriching the cultural landscape of the region.

One prominent figure in this revival is Barakat Ali, alias Bakhtawar, a 49-year-old harmonium master who leads a successful musical ensemble, enthralling many with live performances. Since migrating from Punjab in 2018, Bakhtawar has transformed his passion for music into a flourishing livelihood, serving as the harmonium master for the Khyber Music Band at Ghanta Ghar Peshawar.

Bakhtawar’s journey is one of resilience. “Since the wedding season began, I’ve been fully booked,” he shares, his satisfaction evident. Talking to APP, he said, “All my Sunday bookings are completed up to March next year.” This surge in demand underscores a broader trend where families seek to create unforgettable experiences through live music, blending traditional instruments with lively performances.

The Khyber Music Band, composed of Bakhtawar and five other talented musicians, has become a staple at weddings, resonating with diverse audiences through a mix of traditional and contemporary music. Their performances at local hujras, traditional gathering spaces, have not only entertained but also revitalized community bonds.

On a recent Saturday night, Bakhtawar and his band performed at the hujra of nazim Qasier Khan in the village of Mohib Banda, Nowshera. As they played, the atmosphere filled with laughter and energy, drawing guests to the dance floor and transforming the evening into a memorable celebration. Qasier Khan, a former nazim and cultural enthusiast, emphasized the significance of these events. “The doors of my hujra are open for cultural programs. Despite the rise of social media, live music still thrives here,” he notes, recalling past performances by renowned Pashto musicians like Khayal Muhammad and Rafiq Shinwari.

For Qasier, the hujra serves as more than just a venue; it embodies a legacy of hospitality and cultural exchange. “Since 2000, I’ve never closed my doors. My hujra is a center of warmth and friendship, promoting tolerance and community spirit,” he explains. Local singer Shahzaib Khan, who began his career in Qasier’s hujra, reflected on the importance of such spaces. He acknowledged the decline of live musical bands due to social media’s dominance but emphasized that reviving this rich culture is crucial for a harmonious society.

“The hujra culture is as old as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa itself, fostering a sense of community,” said a senior research officer from the archaeology and museum department while talking to APP. Bakhtzada Khan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the hujra’s historical significance in Pashtun society. “Hujras have been centers of cultural exchange for thousands of years, playing a vital role in the social fabric of our communities,” he explained. He noted that the traditions of music and hospitality are intertwined with the identity of the Pakhtun people, deeply rooted in their code of conduct, Pashtunwali.

Despite the challenges posed by modernity and the internet, community leaders and musicians alike are advocating for the revival of hujra culture and local music. Pride of performance and Ghazal maestro Khayal Muhammad lamented the shift in focus from live performances to digital platforms but remained hopeful for a resurgence. “When I was young, hujras were filled with people eager to experience live music,” he reminisced.

TV actor Javed Babar emphasized the unique role of the hujra in Pakhtun culture and the importance of cultural programs for a tolerant society. “Other nations may have various community centers, but for us, the hujra encapsulates all these functions. It’s where we learn respect, culture, and community values,” he remarked.

Experts warn that neglecting these cultural institutions could lead to social isolation and mental health issues among the youth. They advocate for initiatives that would integrate modern facilities into hujras, such as libraries and spaces for indoor games, while also providing support to local musicians through soft loans and resources.