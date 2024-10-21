Monday, October 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man arrested for killing four family members

Man arrested for killing four family members
Web Desk
4:55 PM | October 21, 2024
Regional

Police have arrested a suspect, Bilal, for allegedly killing four members of his family over accusations of ‘bad character’ in an apparent honor killing.

Bilal confessed to murdering his sister, sister-in-law, niece, and mother.

The suspect had recently returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, according to police.

On Friday night, the victims were found with their throats slashed in their home in Lee Market.

Family head Muhammad Farooq, the husband and father of two of the victims, told police that he had no suspicions or enmity with anyone.

He discovered the bodies after his son unlocked the house, which had been locked from the inside.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024