Man arrested for killing four family members

Police have arrested a suspect, Bilal, for allegedly killing four members of his family over accusations of ‘bad character’ in an apparent honor killing.

Bilal confessed to murdering his sister, sister-in-law, niece, and mother.

The suspect had recently returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, according to police.

On Friday night, the victims were found with their throats slashed in their home in Lee Market.

Family head Muhammad Farooq, the husband and father of two of the victims, told police that he had no suspicions or enmity with anyone.

He discovered the bodies after his son unlocked the house, which had been locked from the inside.