Masked robbers raid house in Haripur

PESHAWAR - Five masked robbers barged into a house in Ghazi tehsil of Haripur district and made their escape well before collecting gold jewellery and other valuables, police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Mian Dheri area of Ghazi, where the five thieves entered a house owned by Mumtaz. The armed thieves took the family members hostage and collected gold jewellery worth 2.4 million, Rs 100,000 in cash, and four mobile phones before escaping.

Head of the family Mumtaz has registered a complaint with Ghazi police. He stated that theft incidents were on the rise in the area, and people were feeling insecure.