Master Paints claim Pink Polo Cup 2024 trophy

LAHORE - Master Paints clinched the Pink Polo Cup 2024 trophy after defeating Diamond Paints 7-5 in an exciting final match held at Jinnah Polo Fields, Lahore. A large crowd of spectators gathered to witness the thrilling finale. The event’s guest of honor was DG Rangers Punjab, Major General Muhammad Atif bin Akram. Also, in attendance were Major (R) Ali Taimoor, the club’s Secretary, polo players and numerous families enjoying the event. Before the final, a girls’ exhibition match was held, followed by the inauguration of Pakistan’s first major animal hospital, Round Lake Hospital. Additionally, thrilling tent-pegging competitions also took place. In the finale of the prestigious event, Master Paints emerged victorious after a closely fought contest. AmirrezaBehboudi led the scoring for Master Paints with four goals, while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Maria Candelaria added two and one goals, respectively. For Diamond Paints, Jalal Arslan scored three goals, and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed two. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Sheikhoo Steel defeated Newage Cable by 5-4. From Sheikhoo Steel, Agha Musa played superb polo and thrashed in three goals while Sally Cactus and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal each. For Newage Cables, Omer Asjad Malhi struck two goals while Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal each.