Media plays vital role in business, says SCCI chief

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazl Muqeem Khan has said that the media plays a critical role in highlighting the issues of the business community and the underprivileged segments of society.

He emphasized that the media, as the fourth pillar of the state, holds significant importance in a democratic society. He praised the sacrifices and contributions of journalists in performing their professional duties and noted their exemplary role in bringing about societal reforms.

Muqeem Khan also acknowledged the media’s efforts in raising the concerns of the business community, both within and outside parliament. He appreciated their dedication in advocating for traders’ rights and termed their role highly commendable.

The SCCI president made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik at the Chamber House. The delegation included PPC General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice President Tayyab Usman, Finance Secretary Rizwan Sheikh, and other senior members. SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan was also present at the meeting.

It was the first time in the chamber’s history that the PPC president, along with cabinet members, visited the SCCI to congratulate its newly elected cabinet. The gesture was highly appreciated by the SCCI, which praised the media’s efforts in addressing business community concerns.

Muqeem Khan highlighted the challenges faced by the business community due to economic instability and urged the government to announce a fiscal relief package to revive economic and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.